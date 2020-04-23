Mel Kiper Jr. previews top 5 picks of 2020 NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals hold the No. 1 overall pick, and are expected by many to select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

Watch the 2020 NFL Draft LIVE on Local 5 starting at 7 p.m. Thursday

Though the No. 1 overall pick of Thursday night's NFL Draft is widely-believed to be LSU quarterback Joe Burrow going to the Cincinnati Bengals, the rest of the top 5 could go many different ways.

Chase Young, the dominant defensive end from Ohio State, will likely be available at No. 2 for the Washington Redskins and new head coach Ron Rivera.

Beyond that—Detroit at 3, New York Giants at 4 and Miami at 5—things could get crazy.

"Do the Detroit Lions take [Ohio State CB] Jeff Okudah or do they trade down and then look at Okudah or [Florida CB] C.J. Henderson?," said ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. "For the Giants, do you take Isaiah Simmons, a great all-around linebacker, do-everything defensive player out of Clemson, or do you trade down and look at [Iowa OT] Tristan Wirfs ... [Alabama OT] Jedrick Wills Jr. or [Georgia OT] Andrew Thomas?"

Quarterback-needy teams like the Miami Dolphins could then, potentially, have their pick of Tua Tagovailoa from Alabama or Justin Herbert from Oregon.

"3, 4 and 5 in this draft ... tremendously interesting," Kiper Jr. said.

2020 NFL Draft Order (first round)

1. Cincinnati Bengals

2. Washington Redskins

3. Detroit Lions

4. New York Giants

5. Miami Dolphins

6. Los Angeles Chargers

7. Carolina Panthers

8. Arizona Cardinals

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Cleveland Browns

11. New York Jets

12. Las Vegas Raiders

13. San Francisco 49ers (via Indianapolis Colts)

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15. Denver Broncos

16. Atlanta Falcons

17. Dallas Cowboys

18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers)

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears)

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams)

21. Philadelphia Eagles

22. Minnesota Vikings (via Buffalo Bills)

23. New England Patriots

24. New Orleans Saints

25. Minnesota Vikings

26. Minnesota Dolphins (via Houston Texans)

27. Seattle Seahawks

28. Baltimore Ravens

29. Tennessee Titans

30. Green Bay Packers

31. San Francisco 49ers