LIST: Iowa, Iowa State, Northern Iowa and Grand View players signed undrafted free agent contracts with NFL teams

The Packers, Saints, Bears, Colts, Jaguars, Rams, Falcons, Titans and Browns all inked deals with in-state prospects who weren't drafted.

IOWA, USA — The 2022 NFL Draft wrapped up Saturday evening with a notable final selection for those who follow college football in Iowa: the San Francisco 49ers picked Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy with the 262nd and final pick.

After that, it was just a matter of minutes before in-state prospects who didn't hear their names called during the draft inked undrafted free agent contracts NFL teams.

Want some perspective on the impact undrafted free agents can make? Look no further than Iowa native and Super Bowl champion Kurt Warner, who attended Northern Iowa before trying out for the Green Bay Packers in 1994. He later signed with the St. Louis Rams in 1998.

Other notable undrafted players include running back Priest Holmes, tight end Antonio Gates, defensive lineman John Randle and linebacker James Harrison.

Below is a list of Iowa State, Iowa, Northern Iowa and Grand View players who have reached deals with NFL teams. It will be updated as more are announced.

Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa Hawkeyes

Northern Iowa Panthers