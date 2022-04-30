Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy is NFL's 'Mr. Irrelevant' in 2022 draft

SAN FRANCISCO — Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy is the 2022 "Mr. Irrelevant," also known as the final pick in the NFL draft.
The San Francisco 49ers picked the QB at No. 262 overall — Round 7, Pick 41— in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Past "Mr. Irrelevant" selections include Ryan Succup in 2009 and Chad Kelly in 2017.
During his four-year career at Iowa State, Purdy threw for 12,170 yards with 81 touchdowns and a 68% completion percentage. As a true freshman in 2018, Purdy came in in the middle of the game and led the Cyclones to a 48-42 road win against No. 25 Oklahoma State.
"Brock is one of the greatest players ever to wear the Cardinal and Gold, but his excellence went beyond what he accomplished on the field," head coach Matt Campbell said of the Gilbert, Ariz. native.
"Mr. Irrelevant is Bay bound!" the 49ers tweeted following the pick.
Three of Purdy's college teammates also heard their names called in the 2022 draft: running back Breece Hall to the New York Jets at No. 36 overall (Round 2, Pick 4), defensive tackle Eyioma Uwazurike to the Denver Broncos at No. 116 overall (Round 4, Pick 11) and tight end Charlie Kolar to the Baltimore Ravens at No. 128 overall (Round 4, Pick 23).
A couple of other Cyclone tidbits following the draft:
- Linebacker Jake Hummel has signed with the Los Angeles Rams, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic
- The Chicago Bears signed tight end Chase Allen, reported by Nick Osen of 247Sports and later confirmed by Allen
Nine total quarterbacks were taken in the draft this year, highlighted by Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh going to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 20 overall, Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder going to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 74 overall and the Tennessee Titans taking Liberty QB Malik Willis at No. 86 overall.