Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy is NFL's 'Mr. Irrelevant' in 2022 draft

The San Francisco 49ers picked the QB at No. 262 overall — Round 7, Pick 41— in the 2022 NFL Draft.

SAN FRANCISCO — Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy is the 2022 "Mr. Irrelevant," also known as the final pick in the NFL draft.

During his four-year career at Iowa State, Purdy threw for 12,170 yards with 81 touchdowns and a 68% completion percentage. As a true freshman in 2018, Purdy came in in the middle of the game and led the Cyclones to a 48-42 road win against No. 25 Oklahoma State.

"Brock is one of the greatest players ever to wear the Cardinal and Gold, but his excellence went beyond what he accomplished on the field," head coach Matt Campbell said of the Gilbert, Ariz. native.

"Mr. Irrelevant is Bay bound!" the 49ers tweeted following the pick.

A couple of other Cyclone tidbits following the draft:

Linebacker Jake Hummel has signed with the Los Angeles Rams, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic

The Chicago Bears signed tight end Chase Allen, reported by Nick Osen of 247Sports and later confirmed by Allen