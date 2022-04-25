Where will they land? Tracking the in-state prospects ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft

Example video title will go here for this video

Follow along with the 2022 NFL Draft this week to see where former Hawkeyes, Cyclones and Panthers end up.

Pre-Draft Buzz : The latest mocks

The 2022 NFL Draft is Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30. All three rounds can be seen on Local 5 (ABC) and ESPN.

There is still some mystery and intrigue with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the No. 1 overall pick going into the 2022 NFL Draft Thursday night. It could be a pass-rusher or an offensive tackle.

But there isn't a surefire, Day 1-ready starting quarterback. (Not that the Jaguars need one.)

And then there are the in-state prospects: Trevor Penning's nasty streak has led the Northern Iowa offensive lineman to a first-round projection; Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum seems to be trending toward the back half of the first round or falling to the second; Iowa State running back Breece Hall could find a home in the 20s overall, or become a prized prospect to start Day 2.

Local 5 will track the Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa players drafted into the NFL throughout each round. Simply click (or tap) the round or section you'd like to go to.

Mock Drafts

Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan Detroit Lions: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia Houston Texans: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon New York Jets: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State New York Giants: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State Carolina Panthers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh New York Giants: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, WR, USC Seattle Seahawks: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama New York Jets: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati Washington Commanders: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State Minnesota Vikings: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU Houston Texans: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Baltimore Ravens: Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State Philadelphia Eagles: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington New Orleans Saints: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa Kansas City Chiefs (Projected trade with Los Angeles Chargers): Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama Philadelphia Eagles: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah New Orleans Saints: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia Pittsburgh Steelers: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty New England Patriots: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia Green Bay Packers: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State Arizona Cardinals: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas Dallas Cowboys: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue Buffalo Bills: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson Tennessee Titans: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia Green Bay Packers: Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M Los Angeles Chargers (Projected trade to Kansas City Chiefs): Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College Kansas City Chiefs: Boye Mafe, LB, Minnesota Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Linderbaum, IOL, Iowa Detroit Lions: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

Locked On NFL Draft's Ryan Tracy (April 18):

Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan Detroit Lions: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia Houston Texans: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati New York Jets: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Carolina Panthers: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, WR, USC Seattle Seahawks: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State New York Jets: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State Washington Commanders: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Minnesota Vikings: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU Houston Texans: Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State Baltimore Ravens: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa Philadelphia Eagles: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington New Orleans Saints: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama Los Angeles Chargers: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia Philadelphia Eagles: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State New Orleans Saints: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh New England Patriots: Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College Green Bay Packers: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Minnesota Arizona Cardinals: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia Dallas Cowboys: Lewis Cine, S, Georgia Buffalo Bills: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson Tennessee Titans: Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan Green Bay Packers: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota St. Kansas City Chiefs: Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota Kansas City Chiefs: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Linderbaum, IOL, Iowa Detroit Lions: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan Detroit Lions: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh Houston Texans: Ahmad Gardner, Cornerback, Cincinnati New York Jets: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia New York Giants: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State Carolina Panthers: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon Atlanta Falcons: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty Seattle Seahawks: Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State New York Jets: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State Washington Commanders: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Pittsburgh Steelers (Projected trade with Minnesota Vikings): Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi Houston Texans: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Baltimore Ravens: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU Philadelphia Eagles: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia New Orleans Saints: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati Los Angeles Chargers: Drake London, WR, USC Philadelphia Eagles: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama New Orleans Saints: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah Minnesota Vikings (Projected trade with Pittsburgh Steelers): Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson Dallas Cowboys (Projected trade with New England Patriots): Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa Green Bay Packers: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State Arizona Cardinals: Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M New England Patriots (Projected trade with Dallas Cowboys): Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College Buffalo Bills: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington Kansas City Chiefs (projected trade with Tennessee Titans): Daxton Hill, S, Michigan Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida Green Bay Packers: Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State Kansas City Chiefs: George Pickens, WR, Georgia Tennessee Titans (Projected trade with Kansas City Chiefs): Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State Cincinnati Bengals: Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma Seattle Seahawks (Projected trade with Detroit Lions): Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan Detroit Lions: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia Houston Texans: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati New York Jets: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame New York Giants: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State Carolina Panthers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon Atlanta Falcons: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State Seattle Seahawks: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty New York Jets: Drake London, WR, USC Washington Commanders: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State Minnesota Vikings: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Houston Texans: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Baltimore Ravens: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU Philadelphia Eagles: Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State New Orleans Saints: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa Los Angeles Chargers: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah Philadelphia Eagles: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia New Orleans Saints: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas Pittsburgh Steelers: Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi New England Patriots: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington Green Bay Packers: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State Arizona Cardinals: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama Dallas Cowboys: Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M Buffalo Bills: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson Tennessee Titans: George Pickens, WR, Georgia Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia Green Bay Packers: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia Kansas City Chiefs: Travis Jones, DT, UConn Kansas City Chiefs: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan Cincinnati Bengals: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue Detroit Lions: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan Houston Texans: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State New York Jets: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati New York Giants: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Carolina Panthers: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama New York Giants: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, WR, USC Houston Texans (Projected trade with Seattle Seahawks): Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State New York Jets: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama Washington Commanders: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State Minnesota Vikings: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU Seattle Seahawks (Projected trade with Houston Texans): Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon Baltimore Ravens: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa Philadelphia Eagles: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia New Orleans Saints: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas Los Angeles Chargers: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington Green Bay Packers (Projected trade with Philadelphia Eagles): Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State New Orleans Saints: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh New England Patriots: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan Philadelphia Eagles (Projected trade with Green Bay Packers): Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah Arizona Cardinals: Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Linderbaum, IOL, Iowa Buffalo Bills: Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College Tennessee Titans: Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa Tampa Bay Buccaneers: David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan Green Bay Packers: Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State Kansas City Chiefs: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State Kansas City Chiefs: Lewis Cine, S, Georgia Cincinnati Bengals: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State Atlanta Falcons (Projected trade with Detroit Lions): Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi

This story will be updated as in-state prospects are selected. Round 1 is Thursday, Rounds 2 & 3 are Friday and Rounds 4-7 are Saturday.

6'2", 296 lbs, 31 1/8" arms, 10" hands

NFL.com projection: Rounds 1-2

Something to watch: ESPN's Todd McShay noted Linderbaum as one name he is hearing that could drop out of Round 1.

5'1", 217 lbs, 31 1/4" arms, 9 3/4" hands

NFL.com projection: Rounds 1-2

ESPN.com projection

Pro Bowler: 36.7%

Starter: 38.1%

Backup: 16.8%

Replacement: 1.5%

Non-Factor: 6.9%

6'7", 325 lbs, 34 1/4" arms, 10 1/8" hands

NFL.com projection: Round 1

ESPN.com projection

Pro Bowler: 20.9%

Starter: 53.7%

Backup: 21.6%

Replacement: 2.9%

Non-Factor: 0.9%