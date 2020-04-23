2020 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick live updates, highlights, analysis

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft took place on Thursday night.

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft is in the books.

And while Joe Burrow went first as expected, it didn't take long for the surprises to follow.

With the SEC making up 14 of the 32 first-round picks, there were runs on quarterbacks, cornerbacks, offensive linemen and even a running back selected on Thursday night. Perhaps most notably, the Green Bay Packers appear to have drafted their quarterback of the future, while contenders like the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs only added to their riches.

Miss out on Thursday night's first round -- or just looking to relive it? Don't worry, we've got you covered. What follows is a pick by pick breakdown of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

1. Cincinnati Bengals - Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

As expected, the Cincinnati Bengals make reigning Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow the first overall pick. Leading LSU to a 15-0 record and a College Football Playoff championship, the Athens, Ohio, native completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in 2019.

2. Washington Redskins - Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

For the second straight draft, the Redskins use their first-round pick on a Washington D.C. native who spent his college career at Ohio State. A year after selecting quarterback Dwayne Haskins, Washington takes Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young, who tallied 16.5 sacks, 21 tackles for a loss and 7 forced fumbles.

3. Detroit Lions - Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Two Buckeyes go back to back as Detroit takes the Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah. In 13 games in 2019, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Okudah tallied 9 pass defenses and 3 interceptions.

4. New York Giants - Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

In an offensive tackle-heavy draft, the Giants get the first selection, taking Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas to protect quarterback Daniel Jones' blindside.

5. Miami Dolphins - Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Despite injury concerns, the Miami Dolphins take Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Considered the top quarterback prospect in the class entering his junior season, Tagovailoa completed 71.4 percent of his pass attempts for 2,840 yards, 33 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in 9 games last season.

6. Los Angeles Chargers - Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Quarterbacks go back to back as the Chargers nab Oregon signal-caller Justin Herbert. In his senior season with the Ducks, the 6-foot-6 Herbert completed 66.8 percent of his pass attempts for 3,41 yards, 32 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

7. Carolina Panthers - Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

The Carolina Panthers take one of the most talented defensive players in the draft in Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown. In 12 games in 2019, the 6-foot-5, 318-pound Brown tallied 11.5 tackles for a loss and 4 sacks.

8. Arizona Cardinals - Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Simmons may be one of the most complete "hybrid" prospects ever, with 4.39 speed and the ability to get to the quarterback as well as cover top receivers. Last season at Clemson, he tallied 104 total tackles, seven sacks, and three interceptions.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars - CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

The second defensive back taken, Henderson is a Florida native who was a three-time All-SEC star for the Gators. He did not have an interception in 2019, but mostly because teams would not throw his way.

10. Cleveland Browns - Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

The Browns needed more line help after last year's 6-10 collapse, and they got it with the big man from Bama. Although he is a right tackle by trade, it is assumed Wills can easily slide over to the left, as he spent multiple years protecting Tua Tagovailoa's blind side.

11. New York Jets - Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

The linemen are flying off the board, as the Jets now get protection for young Sam Darnold. Bechton is a BIG dude (6-foot-7, 369 pounds) who is also quick (5.10 40-yard dash).

12. Las Vegas Raiders - Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

The Raiders' first pick in Vegas is a slight surprise, but no one doubts Ruggs' talent. The 21-year-old ran an incredible 4.27 40-yard dash and average 18.6 yards a catch with seven touchdowns for the Tide last season.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

After moving up a spot via a trade with the 49ers, Tampa got someone to guard Tom Brady. Wirfs is the last of the "Big Four" offensive linemen off the board.

14. San Francisco 49ers - Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

The Niners moved down to gain an extra fourth-round pick, but were still able to take a dominant defender. Kinlaw had six sacks in 2019, most in the SEC among defensive tackles.

15. Denver Broncos - Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Many had Jeudy pegged as the top receiver in the draft, and now he becomes a weapon for young quarterback Drew Lock. The 21-year-old caught 77 passes for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns last year.

16. Atlanta Falcons - A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

The Atlanta native is going home, and also filling a big need for the Falcons. The shutdown corner picked off two passes last year.

17. Dallas Cowboys - CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Could CeeDee Lamb be the next great Cowboys receiver? With the first pick of the Mike McCarthy era, Dallas snagged a man who averaged 21.4 yards a catch and hauled in 14 touchdowns last year.

18. Miami Dolphins - Austin Jackson, OT, USC

With the Dolphins' second pick of the first round, it's "good news for Tua," according to Commissioner Roger Goodell. Jackson is still just 20 years old, but was first-team All-Pac-12 last season.

19. Las Vegas Raiders - Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State

The Raiders also had a second pick in the first round, and decided to take the second OSU corner off the board tonight. Arnette played four years in Columbus and returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown in 2019.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars - K'lavon Chaisson, LB, LSU

The Jags are the third team to pick twice in the first round, and decided to go defense again. The Texas native had 6.5 sacks last year.

21. Philadelphia Eagles - Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

The Eagles were weak at receiver last year, and will get big-time help in the TCU product. Despite not having much talent around him, Reagor averaged 14.2 yards per reception and caught five touchdowns in 2019. His father Montae also played in the NFL for nine years as a defensive tackle, winning a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts.

22. Minnesota Vikings - Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

One of Joe Burrow's favorite receivers will not be catching passes from Kirk Cousins, and will also help fill the void left by the trade of Stefon Diggs. Jefferson had an incredible 111 catches for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.

23. Los Angeles Chargers - Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

The Patriots were scheduled to pick here, but instead the Charges traded up and went defense this time. Murray had 102 tackles and four sacks for the Sooners last year.

24. New Orleans Saints - Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan

Ruiz will get to help block for the legendary Drew Brees. The 20-year-old was a two-time All-Big Ten selection with the Wolverines.

25. San Francisco 49ers - Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

The 49ers got back into the first round after trading with the Vikings, and chose to shore up their receiving core. Aiyuk had 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019.

26. Green Bay Packers - Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

This one is...interesting: The Packers (who traded up) still have the great Aaron Rodgers under center, but remember they selected him in 2005 when they were still three years away from moving on from Brett Favre. Scouts are intrigued by Love's raw ability, but he struggled last season with just 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

27. Seattle Seahawks - Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech

Pete Carroll decided to go defense, a strength for the Seahawks during their Super Bowl days. Brooks had 108 tackles and three sacks for the Red Raiders in 2019.

28. Baltimore Ravens - Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

The fourth Bayou Bengal off the board, Queen will head to a franchise with an impeccable history of developing linebackers. Queen had 85 tackles and three sacks last year.

29. Tennessee Titans - Isaiah Wilson, OL, Georgia

Tennessee takes the second Georgia offensive lineman of the night, finding a potential replacement for Jack Conklin by selecting Isaiah Wilson.

30, Miami Dolphins - Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

With their third pick of the first round, the Dolphins take Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, who will join an already stacked Miami secondary.

31. Minnesota Vikings - Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

The Vikings fill one of their biggest holes, taking high upside cornerback Jeff Gladney out of TCU.

32. Kansas City Chiefs - Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU