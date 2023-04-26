2023 NFL Draft: Tracking where the in-state prospects could land

Example video title will go here for this video

The 2023 NFL Draft begins at 7 p.m. CT Thursday at Union State in Kansas City. Track the latest picks, trades and news from the football world.

Kansas City is not only home to the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs, but also the 2023 NFL Draft, with plenty of intrigue at the top and an already-shuffled order of selections.

Before the 2023 draft even begins, trades have altered who has the top overall pick (Carolina now sits at No. 1) and how teams like the Green Bay Packers approach its future with quarterback Aaron Rodgers now donning the Jets green.

In the 2022 NFL Draft, two in-state prospects heard their names called during the first round: UNI offensive tackle Trevor Penning went to the New Orleans Saints at No. 19 overall, and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum went to the Ravens at No. 25 overall.

Other Iowa and Iowa State prospects include:

Riley Moss, CB, Iowa (6'1", 193 lbs)

Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa (6'5", 249 lbs)

Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State (6'2", 203 lbs)

MJ Anderson, DE, Iowa State (6'2 1/2", 269 lbs)

Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa (6'3", 245 lbs)

Anthony Johnson Jr., S, Iowa State (6'0", 205 lbs)

What time does the 2023 NFL Draft start?

Round 1: Thursday, April 27 at 7 p.m. CT

Rounds 2 & 3: Friday, April 28 at 6 p.m. CT

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29 at 11 a.m. CT