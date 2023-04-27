Detroit Lions select Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell as the No. 18 NFL Draft pick

At 6'4" and 249 pounds, Campbell became the first player in University of Iowa history to win the Butkus Award as college football's best linebacker.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Detroit Lions selected Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell as the No. 18 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft Thursday night.

"I'm a Detroit Lion and that's the only thing that matters to me," Campbell said in a statement on Twitter. "I'm so proud to be able to represent this organization on the highest stage. I'm so excited to [set] foot in the building and get ready to work."

Campbell is expected to provide much-needed help on defense.

At 6'4" and 249 pounds, Campbell became the first player in University of Iowa history to win the Butkus Award as college football's best linebacker.

The Lions won eight of their last 10 games and finished with a winning record last season for the first time since 2017.

General manager Brad Holmes attempted to bolster one of the league's worst defenses by signing some veteran defensive backs, including Cameron Sutton. Holmes also added running back David Montgomery and receiver Marvin Jones in free agency to replace Jamaal Williams and DJ Chark.

Detroit's feel-good offseason did hit a snag last week when the NFL suspended five players, including second-year receiver Jameson Williams, for violating the league's gambling policy.

Campbell was the third player from an Iowa university to be drafted in the first round on Thursday.

Notably, Campbell and No. 13 pick Lukas Van Ness boost Iowa to six first-round picks in the last five drafts.

Jack Campbell Scouting Combine Performance