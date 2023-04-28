Lions take Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta in 2nd round of draft

Detroit acquired the early second-round pick from Arizona on Thursday as part of a trade that gave the Cardinals the No. 6 pick overall.

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions selected Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta No. 34 overall, their first of three picks in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night.

The Lions had a pair of selections in the first round, trading down to draft Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12 and taking Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell just six slots later.

Detroit is hoping rookies such as LaPorta bolster its chances of living up to relatively high expectations for a franchise that has been a league laughingstock for decades.

The Lions won eight of their final 10 games last season and finished above .500 for the first time since 2017.