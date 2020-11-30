NFL Week 12: Vikings come back to beat Panthers, Packers dominate Bears

Green Bay improved to 8-3, while Minnesota and Chicago are now both 5-6.

Minnesota Vikings 28, Carolina Panthers 27

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chad Beebe caught a 10-yard touchdown pass with 46 seconds left for Minnesota shortly after he muffed a punt that let Carolina pad its lead.

Then Joey Slye missed a 54-yard field goal with 1 second remaining that preserved a 28-27 victory by the Vikings over the Panthers. Kirk Cousins passed for 307 yards and three scores for the Vikings.

There were 38 points scored by both teams in a dizzying second half that started with Panthers rookie Jeremy Chinn turning fumble recoveries into touchdown returns on consecutive plays from scrimmage.

The Vikings are 5-6. The Panthers fell to 4-8.

Green Bay Packers 41, Chicago Bears 25

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes and the Green Bay Packers beat the slumping Chicago Bears 41-25 to pad their NFC North lead.

Green Bay (8-3) scored touchdowns on each of its first three possessions and grabbed a three-game division edge over Chicago (5-6) and Minnesota.

The Bears have dropped five straight since getting off to a 5-1 start.