NFL Week 3 Recap: Vikings fall to 0-3, Foles leads Chicago to comeback win against Atlanta

The Packers and Lions notched road wins against New Orleans and Arizona, respectively.

Green Bay 37, New Orleans 30

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Aaron Rodgers passed for 283 yards and three touchdowns, and the Green Bay Packers remained unbeaten with a 37-30 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Packers receiver Allen Lazard caught six passes for 146 yards, highlighted by receptions of 48 and 72 yards that each set up touchdowns. Alvin Kamara gained 197 yards from scrimmage, scoring twice on short passes from Drew Brees, followed by shifty runs after the catch. Kamara's second TD was a 52-yarder in which he slipped four tackles.

Brees passed for 288 yards and three touchdowns.

Chicago 30, Atlanta 26

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have suffered another historic collapse. Chicago’s Nick Foles threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, rallying the Bears from a 16-point deficit for a 30-26 victory.

The Bears improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2013. The winless Falcons became the first team in NFL history to blow fourth-quarter leads of at least 15 points in back-to-back games. This one could spell the end for coach Dan Quinn, who desperately needed a good start after two straight losing seasons.

Foles had two TD passes overturned by replays and still managed to pull out the win.

Tennessee 31, Minnesota 30

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The last part of Justin Jefferson’s first NFL touchdown was so easy he took the opportunity to slow down and tap dance across the goal line.

That gave Minnesota a 12-point lead midway through the third quarter over Tennessee. If only Jefferson and the Vikings found the end of the game so trouble-free. Stephen Gostkowski made his career-high sixth field goal of the game with 1:44 left, and the undefeated Titans beat the winless Vikings 31-30.

Jefferson had seven receptions for 175 yards, the third-highest total by a rookie in team history.

Detroit 26, Arizona 23

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Matt Prater made 39-yard field goal as time expired, Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes and the Detroit Lions snapped an 11-game losing streak dating to last season by beating the Arizona Cardinals 26-23.

It was Prater’s 15th game-winning kick with less than 2 minutes to play in the fourth quarter or overtime.

Arizona’s Kyler Murray threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns, but also had three costly interceptions. Duron Harmon, Jamie Collins and rookie Jeff Okudah had Detroit’s picks.

DeAndre Hopkins caught 10 passes for 137 yards and Andy Isabella had two TD receptions for the Cardinals.