NFL Week 4 Recap: Foles loses in Bears starting QB debut, Vikings top Texans for first win of the season

Minnesota is now 1-3 on the year, with the Green Bay Packers set to play on Monday Night Football.

Indianapolis Colts 19, Chicago Bears 11

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles could stage no magical comeback against the Indianapolis Colts.

Facing a smothering defense, the Bears had difficulty coming up with yards let alone points in a 19-11 defeat. Foles led a 16-point comeback in the fourth quarter in his first appearance with the Bears after relieving Mitchell Trubisky against Atlanta the previous week.

But the Colts held him in check and came up with a key fourth-quarter interception by Julian Blackmon.

Foles went 26 of 42 for 249 yards and a late 16-yard touchdown pass to Allen Robinson.

Minnesota Vikings 31, Houston Texans 23

HOUSTON (AP) — Dalvin Cook ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns and the Minnesota Vikings withstood a late rally from the winless Houston Texans to get their first victory, 31-23.

The Texans cut the lead to 8 when Deshaun Watson connected with Kenny Stills on a 24-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-10 with about six minutes remaining. Houston’s defense got a stop and Will Fuller made an acrobatic one-handed catch on fourth down for what was initially ruled a touchdown with about a minute left.

But after a review it was determined that the ball hit the ground before Fuller gained control.

Houston, the two-time defending AFC South champion, fell to 0-4.

New Orleans Saints 35, Detroit Lions 29

DETROIT (AP) — Drew Brees threw two touchdown passes to Tre’Quan Smith 2:19 apart in the second quarter and the short-handed New Orleans Saints overcame a 14-point deficit and beat the Detroit Lions 35-29 Sunday.

New Orleans started the game without six injured starters after a short night of rest. The Saints had a player test falsely positive for the coronavirus Saturday, leading to another round of tests for players and staff overnight in the Motor City.