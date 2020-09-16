Two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning is leading this year's pack of nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

This is the first time the former Colts and Broncos quarterback has been nominated.

Among other first-year headliners are former Packers and Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson, Super Bowl winner and nine-time Pro Bowler and Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson. Other notables include Patriots guard Logan Mankins, cornerback Charles Tillman and former Chiefs and Vikings player Jared Allen.

Former Colts players Reggie Wayne, Jeff Saturday and Bob Sanders are also nominated. Wayne was a finalist for the 2020 class but didn't make the final cut. To see the full list of nominees, click here.

According to NFL.com, to be considered for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a nominated individual must not have participated as an active player for five consecutive seasons.

In 2020, former Colts running back Edgerrin James was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Other Colts hall-of-famers include Tony Dungy, Bill Polian, George Young, Marvin Harrison, Eric Dickerson, Richard Dent and Marshall Faulk.

The list of 130 nominees for the 2021 class will be cut down to 25 in November and then 15 in January.