'Pick 5' NFL score predictions for Week 2 | Peacock and Williamson

LOS ANGELES — The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in a thrilling Thursday Night Football contest, but we still have a LOT more to go in Week 2!
There are plenty of storylines and questions heading into Week 2, including if teams that we expected a lot from this season will bounce back after dismal opening starts in Week 1. That includes the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos.
Three more matchups, after Chiefs-Chargers on Thursday night, this week feature two 1-0 teams: Bucs vs. Saints, Dolphins vs. Ravens and Vikings vs. Eagles.
All year long, Locked On Podcast Network analysts Brian Peacock and Matt Williamson, hosts of the daily Peacock and Williamson NFL Show, will pick five games each week to predict the scores with their "Pick 5" NFL picks of the week.
SUBSCRIBE: The Peacock and Williamson NFL Show is your premier DAILY podcast covering the trending topics in the NFL with intuitive conversation from former NFL scout Matt Williamson and NFL analyst Brian Peacock.
Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens
Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET
Watch: CBS
Spread: BAL -3.5, O/U 44
Brian Peacock: Dolphins 20, Ravens 17
Matt Williamson: Ravens 17, Dolphins 16
Tampa Bay Bucs at New Orleans Saints
Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET
Watch: FOX
Spread: TB -2.5, O/U 44
Brian Peacock: Bucs 27, Saints 20
Matt Williamson: Saints 20, Bucs 17
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET
Watch: FOX
Spread: SF -8.5, O/U 41
Brian Peacock: 49ers 24, Seahawks 16
Matt Williamson: 49ers 24, Seahawks 13
Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders
Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET
Watch: CBS
Spread: LV -5.5, O/U 51
Brian Peacock: Raiders 30, Cardinals 23
Matt Williamson: Raiders 35, Cardinals 24
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
Time: Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET
Watch: ABC
Spread: PHI -2, O/U 50.5
Brian Peacock: Eagles 31, Vikings 21
Matt Williamson: Eagles 24, Vikings 23