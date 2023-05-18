Iowa State alum Hakeem Butler signs 1-year contract with Pittsburgh Steelers

Butler just completed his 2023 season with the St. Louis Battlehawks, where he had 51 receptions, 599 receiving yards and a league-leading eight touchdowns.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed wide receiver and Iowa State alum Hakeem Butler to a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday in a press release.

The former Cyclone just completed his 2023 season with the St. Louis Battlehawks, where he had 51 receptions, 599 receiving yards and a league-leading eight touchdowns.

While Butler is coming off an XFL run, he's no stranger to the NFL.

He was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 after a successful three-season career at Iowa State.

However, his rookie season was over before it even began: Just a few months after being drafted, Butler was placed on injury reserve after breaking his hand.

We have signed CB Luq Barcoo, WR Hakeem Butler and QB Mason Rudolph to one-year contracts. @BordasLaw



📝: https://t.co/UYFhptGFPX pic.twitter.com/4JkOzsJBI0 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 17, 2023

The Cardinals waived Butler in September 2020. From there, Butler moved around the NFL before playing in the Canadian Football League.

Now, Butler will return to the NFL, with a few years of experience under his belt.

The Steelers also signed cornerback Luq Barcoo and quarterback Mason Rudolph to one-year contracts, according to the press release.

The team will play its first preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 11. The regular season will begin on Sept. 10.

Update: Hakeem Butler is a Pittsburgh Steeler 🥹 https://t.co/xn4osHoWUs — St. Louis Battlehawks (@XFLBattlehawks) May 16, 2023