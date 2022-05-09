NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints 2022 first-round pick Trevor Penning may return at some point this season, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.
Penning tore a ligament in his foot during the team's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers and was placed on the injured reserve list.
Rapoport said that Penning has a chance to be ready by early November.
Penning is seen as a raw prospect but had shown rapid improvement through each of his three preseason appearances. The injury also means that James Hurst will start the season at left tackle.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.