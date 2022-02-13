Cooper Kupp named MVP after leading Rams to Super Bowl LVI victory

After a phenomenal season and performance at the Super Bowl, the Eastern Washington University alum topped off the game by scoring the winning touchdown.

INGLEWOOD, Calif — Eastern Washington alum Cooper Kupp has been named Super Bowl LVI's Most Valuable Player.

Kupp helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl LVI victory 23-20 over the Cincinnati Bengals with two touchdowns and eight catches for 92 yards.

Those eight catches also gave Kupp the new record in post-season catches.

The Championship is the 2nd in franchise history for the Rams joining the 2000 team that beat the Titans 23-16 in Super Bowl XXXVI.

Kupp's Super Bowl performance caps off a spectacular postseason where he had 25 receptions, 386 receiving yards and four touchdowns in the Rams three previous wins.

Kupp enjoyed a historical season in 2021 where he won the NFL's triple crown by leading the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16).

In his five year NFL career, Kupp has 433 receptions, 5,517 receiving yards and 40 receiving touchdowns.

While Kupp was at EWU, he won the Walter Payton Award, given to the FCS' top offensive players in 2016. Kupp was dominant in his four years with the Eags and broke the FCS' career receiving yards record and receptions record his senior year. Kupp finished his career with 6,464 yards on 428 career receptions. The previous record for receptions was 395 and receiving yards was 5,250. Kupp also obliterated the career receiving touchdowns record with 73 receiving touchdowns. The previous record was 58.