Red and gold on display in the metro as fans gear up for the Super Bowl

DES MOINES, Iowa — There's almost 200 miles from Des Moines to Arrowhead Stadium, but even in the middle of the Des Moines metro, you'll still find plenty of red and gold.

"The Chiefs kingdom, I think it's the location we go to," said Chiefs fan Greg Joura. "We go watch games there. Come back the same day. It's very convenient."

That connection to the kingdom might be strongest at Truman's KC Pizza Tavern, which has become a gathering place for local Chiefs fans, especially as the team is preparing for their third Super Bowl appearance in four years.

"There is now a lot of bandwagon jumpers," Joura said. "They didn't suffer like I did over the years."

Truman's managers told Local 5 that as the team has continued their dominance, they've seen more and more interest in their game-day celebrations.

So much so, that this year, they're having to put people on a waitlist because so many folks are wanting to come cheer the team on.

And while there's no way to know how that game will go until after kickoff, fans are expecting a tight match.