Brother vs. Brother: Super Bowl LVII to feature sibling rivalry

The Chiefs' Travis Kelce and the Eagles' Jason Kelce will face off against each other in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.

PHOENIX — The matchup is set. On Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will face each other in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.

It will be a must-watch event between the two top teams in the National Football League.

The field will not have a shortage of big name stars. With names like Mahomes, Hurts and Reid, there will be plenty to watch as the game kick off. But there is one matchup that will be making Super Bowl history this year, regardless of the outcome.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce will be the first brothers to play against each other in the Big Game.

Travis is a key member of the Chiefs' high-powered offense and Jason is the anchor of one of the best offensive lines in the country, so the Kelce brothers will definitely leave their mark on the same game.

The brothers are two of the more dynamic players in the NFL and will certainly have their fair share of fans rooting for them on Super Bowl Sunday.

If you want to learn more about the Kelce brothers, the duo has their "New Heights" podcast where they discuss life in the NFL.

