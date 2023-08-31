After being traded to Minnesota midseason, Hockenson will return for his first full season in purple on a new contract with the Vikings.

EAGAN, Minn. — T.J. Hockenson agreed to terms on a new contract with the Minnesota Vikings Thursday, ahead of what would have been his final year on his rookie contract.

The Vikings acquired Hockenson midseason in Nov. 2022 in a rare intradivisional trade with the Detroit Lions.

From Chariton, Iowa, the veteran tight end has played in 57 regular season NFL games, starting 49 times. He has racked up 2,587 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns on 246 receptions.

While with Minnesota, Hockenson counted 60 receptions for 519 yards within 10 games playing in purple and gold.

He had a career-high 13 catches for 109 yards in Week 16, helping the Vikings edge out the Giants and setting a record for most catches by a Vikings tight end in any game.

Hockenson spoke with KARE 11 in July, saying he was excited about spending the off-season training with the Vikings.

“We want to build on last year, just continue to get better and continue to progress this team and this organization,” he said. “We want to win games.”

