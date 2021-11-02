Urban Meyer defends hiring of ex-Hawkeye coach Chris Doyle; Chris Ash also added to Jaguars staff

Iowa agreed to pay Doyle $1.1 million in a resignation agreement last June after more than a dozen former players said he bullied and discriminated against them.

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer defended the hiring of a former Iowa assistant accused of racism by saying he “vetted him thoroughly along with our general manager and owner.”

A lawyer for 13 Black ex-Iowa football players has filed a lawsuit alleging his clients suffered racial discrimination under longtime coach Kirk Ferentz. Doyle is among the defendants.

Meyer officially hired Doyle as Jacksonville’s director of sports performance.

Chris Ash, an Ottumwa native who has attended and coached at Drake before moving on to Iowa State, Ohio State, Texas last year and was the head coach at Rutgers from 2015-19, was hired as the defensive backs/safeties coach.

Additional staff hires listed below, courtesy of TEGNA affiliate WTLV in Jacksonville:

Offensive Coordinator: Darrell Bevell

Defensive Coordinator: Joe Cullen

Passing Game Coordinator: Brian Schottenheimer

Tight Ends Coach: Tyler Bowen

Assistant Linebackers Coach: Tony Gilbert

Wide Receivers Coach: Sanjay Lal

Assistant Defensive Line Coach: Sterling Lucas

Asst. Head Coach & Inside LBs Coach: Charlie Strong

Special Teams Coordinator: Brian Schneider

Defensive Backs Coach/Safeties: Chris Ash

Offensive Quality Control: Quinton Ganther

Defensive Line Coach: Tosh Lupoi

Outside Linebackers Coach: Zachary Orr

Running Backs Coach: Bernie Parmalee

Special Teams Assistant: Carlos Polk