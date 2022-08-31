Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette has found himself without an NFL team after the Minnesota Vikings traded for former first-round pick Jalen Reagor of the Eagles.

EAGAN, Minn. — Yesterday, the news was all about bodies leaving Vikings camp.

Today, it's about at least one who is entering the fold.

Minnesota swung a deal Wednesday to acquire wide receiver and former 2020 first-round draft pick Jalen Reagor from the Philadelphia Eagles to bolster the club's corps of wideouts.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter tweeted that in exchange for the 5-foot-11, 197-pound Reagor, the Vikes sent a 2023 7th round pick to Philly, along with a conditional 4th rounder in 2024 that could slide depending on Reagor's stats.

As a rookie for the Eagles in 2020-21 Jalen Reagor started 11 games, catching 31 balls for 396 yards and a touchdown. There was little progress his second year, with 33 catches for 299 yards in 13 starts. The Vikings will be challenged to tap the talent and athletic ability he showed in college at TCU, before being drafted 21st overall in 2020.

To make room on the roster for Reagor, the Vikings waived second-year receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

Beyond top-notch starting wideouts Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen and 2021-22 breakout K.J. Osborn (50 receptions for 655 yards and 7 touchdowns), the Vikings receivers are lacking in experience and proven performance. Bisi Johnson is lost for a second consecutive season after suffering a major knee injury against Denver. Fans and pundits had discussed the possibility of Minneapolis North H.S. and Gophers star Tyler Johnson coming home after being waived by Tampa Bay, but he was picked up Wednesday by Houston.

In other waiver wire news, former Viking Kellen Mond was signed by Cleveland Wednesday to fill a slot on their quarterback merry-go-round, and reports have backup QB Sean Mannion headed for Seattle's practice squad.

