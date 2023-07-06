Will McDonald IV signs with New York Jets

The edge rusher/linebacker signed a 4-year $16.3 million contract with the New York Jets Wednesday, including a $8.8 million signing bonus, according to Spotrac.

NEW YORK — History-making draft pick and former Iowa State superstar Will McDonald IV has signed his rookie contract with the New York Jets.

The edge rusher/linebacker signed a 4-year, $16.3 million contract with the Jets Wednesday on, including an $8.8 million signing bonus, according to Spotrac.

McDonald was selected No. 15 overall back in the 2023 NFL Draft, joining fellow Cyclones Breece Hall and Allen Lazard in Florham Park after a historic pick.

He was the first ISU player picked in the first round of the draft since George Amundson in 1973, and the ninth Cyclone pick in Jets history.

"I got Breece here and Allen," McDonald told Jets media. "I got my Cyclone boys and I'm just happy to be here. I'm happy to learn and I'm happy to do my thing."

McDonald joins a defensive line group including Soloman Thomas, Carl Lawson, Quinnen Williams, Jermaine Johnson and John Franklin-Myers.