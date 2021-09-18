x
No. 5 Iowa defeats Kent State for 300th win at Kinnick

Tyler Goodson ran for a career-high 153 yards, carrying Iowa to 3-0 overall.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) runs from Kent State defensive lineman Jabbar Price (41) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Tyler Goodson ran for a career-high 153 yards and three touchdowns as No. 5 Iowa beat Kent State 30-7 Saturday.

The victory was the Hawkeyes' 300th at Kinnick stadium. The team is now 3-0 overall.

Goodson had a 46-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give Iowa a 9-0 lead, then added a 35-yard scoring run in the third quarter. He had a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to close the scoring.

The Hawkeyes’ defense got a first-quarter safety when Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum was sacked in the end zone after a bad snap. Crum was 16-of-23 passing for 185 yards and was sacked seven times.  Spencer Petras was 25-of-36 for 209 yards.

Iowa plays Colorado State at home next Saturday. Their next ranked matchup is against No. 10 Pennsylvania State, in Iowa City Oct. 9.

