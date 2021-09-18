No. 5 Iowa defeats Kent State for 300th win at Kinnick

Tyler Goodson ran for a career-high 153 yards, carrying Iowa to 3-0 overall.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Tyler Goodson ran for a career-high 153 yards and three touchdowns as No. 5 Iowa beat Kent State 30-7 Saturday.

The victory was the Hawkeyes' 300th at Kinnick stadium. The team is now 3-0 overall.

Goodson had a 46-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give Iowa a 9-0 lead, then added a 35-yard scoring run in the third quarter. He had a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to close the scoring.

The Hawkeyes’ defense got a first-quarter safety when Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum was sacked in the end zone after a bad snap. Crum was 16-of-23 passing for 185 yards and was sacked seven times. Spencer Petras was 25-of-36 for 209 yards.

Iowa plays Colorado State at home next Saturday. Their next ranked matchup is against No. 10 Pennsylvania State, in Iowa City Oct. 9.