20 athletes disqualified from Olympics for not meeting testing requirements

TOKYO, Japan — Several Olympic athletes were disqualified from the Tokyo games due to not meeting minimum doping testing requirements according to the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

The AIU said 18 athletes from the final entries were deemed ineligible in addition to two athletes who were replaced before their entries were submitted to World Athletics.

Nigeria is the hardest-hit country, with 10 athletes disqualified. It is not yet clear whether Drake student and Nigerian track team member Yinka Ajayi is among those.

These athletes were not disqualified for positive test results, but because they didn't meet testing requirements for "Category A" countries deemed to have the highest doping risk. Athletes from these countries must have three no-notice, out-of-competition tests conducted at least three weeks apart within 10 months of the Olympics.

The Category A countries for 2021 are Belarus, Bahrain, Ethiopia, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria and Ukraine.