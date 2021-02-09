x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Olympics

Justin Phongsavanh, Ankeny native, wins bronze in Paralympic Games javelin throw

24-year-old Justin Phongsavanh took home the bronze Friday in the men's F54 javelin throw.

TOKYO, Japan — Ankeny native and DMACC graduate Justin Phongsavanh took home bronze Friday in the men's Paralympic javelin throw in Japan.

Phongsavanh 24, was paralyzed below the waist after he was shot in a parking lot in 2015. A few months later, he realized he still wanted to compete and reached out to Adaptive Sports Iowa to learn more about Paralympic opportunities, according to Team USA.

Credit: Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Men's Javelin Throw - F54 - FINAL (Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games)

Phongsavnh posted to Facebook before the final writing, "Now that I’m here it’s time to #showtheworld what resilience, dedication, sacrifice, handwork, indomitable spirt, and focus can do!"

‼️TODAYS THE DAY ‼️September 2nd @ 8:08pm CST I will be throwing in the men’s F54 javelin. I am the last thrower in the...

Posted by Justin Phongsavanh on Thursday, September 2, 2021

Phongsavanh threw 31.09 meters in the final. 

This was his first time at the international Paralympics but he won gold at the U.S. Paralympics Track & Field National Championships in 2017.

RELATED: Here are the 2020 Paralympic athletes with Iowa ties

RELATED: Here are the 2020 Paralympic athletes with Iowa ties

Watch: UNI, USA Paralympic thrower back at Drake Relays