Canadian women get 1st hoops win, beat South Korea 74-53

SAITAMA, Japan — Bridget Carleton scored 18 points, and Canada got its first victory of the Olympic women’s basketball tournament Thursday, beating South Korea 74-53.

This is the third straight Olympics for Canada, currently ranked fourth in the world.

The Canadians never trailed with Natalie Achonwa having a double-double in her second game back from a knee sprained playing for her WNBA team Minnesota.

JiSu Park had 15 points and 11 rebounds for South Korea. Canada opened Group A play with a loss to Serbia, the bronze medalists at the 2016 Rio Games.