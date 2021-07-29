x
Canadian women get 1st hoops win, beat South Korea 74-53

Bridget Carleton led all scorers with 18 points.

SAITAMA, Japan — Bridget Carleton scored 18 points, and Canada got its first victory of the Olympic women’s basketball tournament Thursday, beating South Korea 74-53

This is the third straight Olympics for Canada, currently ranked fourth in the world. 

The Canadians never trailed with Natalie Achonwa having a double-double in her second game back from a knee sprained playing for her WNBA team Minnesota. 

Credit: AP
Canada's Bridget Carleton (6), left, passes around South Korea's Hyeyoon Bae (11) during women's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

JiSu Park had 15 points and 11 rebounds for South Korea. Canada opened Group A play with a loss to Serbia, the bronze medalists at the 2016 Rio Games. 

South Korea lost to reigning silver medalist Spain in its first Olympics appearance since 2008.

