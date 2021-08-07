Drake student-athlete qualifies for Nigeria's Olympic track team

Yinka Ajayi qualified for the 4x400 mixed relay, a new event at the Tokyo Olympics.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A current member of Drake University's women's track team will compete at the Olympics for the first time in the school's history.

Yinka Ajayi will represent her home country, Nigeria, in the 4x400 mixed relay. The 23-year-old said she's worked hard to get there.

"I'm very, very happy to be at the Olympics," Ajayi said. "It's not easy... but I'm determined to do it."

The mixed relay is a new event, where teams are composed of two men and two women. The order the athletes run in is up to each team.