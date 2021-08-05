x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Olympics

Former Hawkeye Thomas Gilman wins Olympic bronze in wrestling

Council Bluffs native Thomas Gilman took home a bronze medal Thursday in the men's freestyle 57 kg weight class.
Credit: AP
United Statess Thomas Patrick Gilman celebrates after defeating Iran's Reza Atrinagharchi during the men's 53kg Freestyle wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

TOKYO, Japan — Former University of Iowa wrestling star Thomas Gilman took home a bronze medal Thursday in the men's freestyle 57 kg weight class.

After losing his first match, 27-year-old Thomas Gilman beat Uzbekistan's Gulomjon Abdullaev Wednesday. Gilman outscored Abdullaev 11-1 in the wrestleback, or repechage. That victory gave him the chance to wrestle for one of two bronze medals available despite his initial loss.

The first-time Olympian beat Iran's Reza Atrinagharchi 9-1 Thursday

Gilman is a Council Bluffs native and University of Iowa graduate. As a Hawkeye, he went 107-12 overall and won the Big Ten championship his senior year.

Gilman won a silver medal at the 2017 World Championship, but this was his first Olympics. 

Former Hawkeye Thomas Gilman wins Olympic bronze

1 / 6
AP
United Statess Thomas Patrick Gilman celebrates after defeating Iran's Reza Atrinagharchi during the men's 53kg Freestyle wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

RELATED: US vs. Australia: Who won the bronze medal in women's soccer?

RELATED: Guide to the Olympics: Tokyo 2020 athletes with Iowa ties

Catch up on Olympics coverage by subscribing to Local 5's YouTube channel.