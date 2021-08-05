Former Hawkeye Thomas Gilman wins Olympic bronze in wrestling

TOKYO, Japan — Former University of Iowa wrestling star Thomas Gilman took home a bronze medal Thursday in the men's freestyle 57 kg weight class.
After losing his first match, 27-year-old Thomas Gilman beat Uzbekistan's Gulomjon Abdullaev Wednesday. Gilman outscored Abdullaev 11-1 in the wrestleback, or repechage. That victory gave him the chance to wrestle for one of two bronze medals available despite his initial loss.
The first-time Olympian beat Iran's Reza Atrinagharchi 9-1 Thursday.
Gilman is a Council Bluffs native and University of Iowa graduate. As a Hawkeye, he went 107-12 overall and won the Big Ten championship his senior year.
Gilman won a silver medal at the 2017 World Championship, but this was his first Olympics.
