Beijing Winter Olympic athletes with Iowa ties

DES MOINES, Iowa — Just six months after the postponed 2020 Summer Olympics, the games are back. The 2022 Winter Olympics kick off in Beijing this week, with the opening ceremony on Friday, Feb. 4.

The Beijing Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday, Feb. 4. It will begin at 7:30 p.m. local time in China, which is 6:30 a.m. ET or 5:30 a.m. CT.

You will once again be able to watch the Opening Ceremony live and in primetime.

Timothy LeDuc, figure skating (USA)

Cedar Rapids native Timothy LeDuc will be the first openly nonbinary U.S. athlete at the Winter Games when they step onto the ice.

The 31-year-old won their second national title last month in Nashville with partner Ashley Cain-Gribble, giving them a spot in their first Olympics.

LeDuc was "enamored" by figure skating after watching the 2002 Olympics, and took a school field trip to an ice rink a few weeks later where they fell in love with the movement, according to their website. Now, 20 years later, LeDuc is not only competing on the world stage, but also making history.

Pairs short program: Friday, Feb. 18 at 4:30 a.m. (Official start list not yet available)

Pairs free skate: Saturday, Feb. 19 at 5 a.m.

Kevin McKee, sled hockey (USA)

Kevin McKee is originally from Davenport and is a graduate of North Scott High School. He has won two Paralympic gold medals (2014, 2018) and four world championships (2021, 2019, 2015, 2012).

McKee was born with a congenital spine disorder called caudal regression syndrome and started playing sled hockey in 2000, according to Team USA.

Schedule

Friday, March 4 at 11:05 p.m. CT: USA vs. Canada

Saturday, May 5 at 11:05 p.m.: USA vs. South Korea

Monday, March 7 at 7:35 p.m. CT: USA vs. Russia Paralympic Committee

Eric Staal, hockey (Canada)

With the NHL refusing to send players to the 2022 games, Eric Staal was the perfect pick for team Canada. Staal played in the league for 17 seasons, but did not sign with a team for the 2021-22 season. He joined the Iowa Wild in January to get back on the ice ahead of the Olympics.

"It's the best to play a game and compete. I've done it my whole life and I still have that itch and desire to do it now," Staal said after his first game with the Wild.

He even scored the game-winning goal on Jan. 15.

Staal is looking for his second medal at the 2022 games after winning gold in 2010.

At 37, he is the oldest player on team Canada. He is also the team's captain.

ERIC STAAL'S GAME-WINNING GOAL



EVERYTHING AND MORE pic.twitter.com/Nejw8r7IFg — Iowa Wild (@IAWild) January 16, 2022

Schedule

Preliminary round:

Thursday, Feb. 10 at 7:10 a.m. CT: Canada vs. Germany

Saturday, Feb. 12 at 10:10 p.m. CT: Canada vs. USA

Sunday, Feb. 13 at 7:10 a.m. CT: China vs. Canada

