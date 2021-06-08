x
Olympics

Iowa native places 13th in Olympics 10,000-meter final

Karissa Schweizer was the second American finisher Saturday with a time of 31:19.96.

TOKYO, Japan — Urbandale native Karissa Schweizer finished 13th in the women's 10,000-meter Olympic final on Saturday with a time of 31:19.96.

The Netherlands' Sifan Hassan took home the gold with a time of 29:55.32.

Schweizer was just 10 seconds behind the top American, Emily Sisson.

Drake Relays hosted a watch party to cheer Schweizer on in downtown Des Moines. She broke the Drake Relays 5,000 meter record in 2018.

The city of Columbia, Missouri, where Schweizer went to school, recognized Saturday as "Karissa Schweizer Day."

Schweizer, 25, finished 11th in the 5,000-meters on Monday. The Dowling Catholic graduate finished that race in 14 minutes and 55.8 seconds.

Schweizer, a six-time national champion for the University of Missouri, was competing in her first Olympics. She holds the American record in the indoor 3,000 meters at 8:25.70. 

Schweizer also won an individual state championship in the 3,000 while at Dowling before becoming a star for the Tigers.

