Iowa native places 13th in Olympics 10,000-meter final

Karissa Schweizer was the second American finisher Saturday with a time of 31:19.96.

TOKYO, Japan — Urbandale native Karissa Schweizer finished 13th in the women's 10,000-meter Olympic final on Saturday with a time of 31:19.96.

The Netherlands' Sifan Hassan took home the gold with a time of 29:55.32.

Schweizer was just 10 seconds behind the top American, Emily Sisson.

Drake Relays hosted a watch party to cheer Schweizer on in downtown Des Moines. She broke the Drake Relays 5,000 meter record in 2018.

The city of Columbia, Missouri, where Schweizer went to school, recognized Saturday as "Karissa Schweizer Day."

Saturday is Karissa Schweizer Day in Columbia, Missouri as we cheer on @KarissaSchweiz4 in the 10,000M Finals. Thank you for representing the United States, @MizzouTFXC and @CoMoGov in the #TokyoOlympics. Columbia is rooting for you! https://t.co/LjSqr6BShS pic.twitter.com/IcnBcj1kZ7 — Brian Treece (@BNTreece) August 6, 2021

Schweizer, 25, finished 11th in the 5,000-meters on Monday. The Dowling Catholic graduate finished that race in 14 minutes and 55.8 seconds.

Schweizer, a six-time national champion for the University of Missouri, was competing in her first Olympics. She holds the American record in the indoor 3,000 meters at 8:25.70.