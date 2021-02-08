Bednarek claims spot in 200-meter men's final, will race again Wednesday

The final is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:55 a.m. CT.

TOKYO, Japan — Kenny Bednarek, who attended Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, is one step closer to an Olympic medal.

Born in Tulsa, Okla. before moving to Rice Lake, Wis., he finished second in his 200-meter semifinal heat Tuesday evening in Tokyo with a time of 19.83 and qualified for a spot in Wednesday night's final.

Earlier Tuesday (Japan Standard Time), Bednarek cruised to a quarterfinal preliminary heat win with a time of 20.01.

The final is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:55 a.m. CT.

Lane 2: Jereem Richards, Trinidad and Tobago (20.10)

Lane 3: Noah Lyles, USA (19.99)

Lane 4: Aaron Brown, Canada (19.99)

Lane 5: Erriyon Knighton, USA (20.02)

Lane 6: Andre de Grasse, Canada (19.73)

Lane 7: Kenneth Bednarek, USA (19.83)

Lane 8: Joseph Fahnbulleh, Liberia (19.99)

Lane 9: Rashee Dwyer, Jamaica (20.13)