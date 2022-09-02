What are wind points in Olympic ski jumping?

Jumpers get a score based on their distance and style points given by judges. Then a compensation for wind speed is added or subtracted.

BEIJING, China — Ski jumping at the Winter Olympics seems like it would be one of the easier sports to follow.

Instead of a complex scoring system, it's based primarily on distance. But it's still not quite as easy as simply who jumps the farthest.

Those watching the 2022 Olympics in Beijing may have noticed a wind score displayed on the screen. What does that mean?

Depending on whether wind conditions are favorable or not, jumpers can have point added to or deducted from their scores, according to NBC Olympics. The wind score is calculated based on the strength and direction of the wind at the time any athlete jumps.

If conditions help the jumper go a bit father - like if there's a strong headwind that can give them more lift - points are deducted. If conditions are likely to slow them down, points are added.

Wind adjustments were first added to Olympic ski jumping in 2014.

The rest of the score is a combination of distance and style points.

The distance is calculated from the take-off point to the place where the jumpers feet first hit the ground.

Style points are awarded by judges. According to NBC Olympics, the judges are looking for power, boldness, precision, fluidity and control. There are 5 total judges that can award scores from 0-20. The highest and lowest scores are eliminated, with the other three added together.