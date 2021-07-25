Tokyo Preview, July 26: US swimmers Murphy, King to race for gold

Key events happening on Monday include the men's gymnastics all-around final, women's triathlon and US swimmers Ryan Murphy and Lilly King are eyeing gold.

WASHINGTON — The pandemic-postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics are heating up as more Americans go for gold on Monday. The American men fight for a medal in team gymnastics and women's triathlon will be eying hardware.

Men's Gymnastics

The men's team gymnastics final happens Monday. Team USA, lead by Brody Malone, qualified fourth overall for the event. Japan, China and the team from Russia qualified in the top three.

Swimming

Medals will be going home for the winners of the men's 200-meter freestyle and 100-meter backstroke, as well as the women's 100-meter backstroke and 100-meter breaststroke. Americans Lilly King and defending Olympic backstroke champion Ryan Murphy are among the favorites.

Beach Volleyball

More action on the sand as the U.S. women's beach volleyball 'A' team of Alix Klineman and April Ross take on Spain. On the men's side, Nick Lucena and Philip Dalhausser will play against Brazil.

Women's Basketball 3x3

The women's basketball 3 on 3 team will take on Italy and China in group play on Monday. The game against Italy will take place at 4:55 a.m. EDT with the game against China starting at 8 a.m. EDT. The United States did not qualify a team on the men's side of the sport.

Women's Triathlon

Summer Rappaport and Katie Zaferes from the United States will be competing in the women's triathlon. In the individual events, athletes cover a 1,500-meter swim, 40-kilometer bike and 10-kilometer run. The mixed relay triathlon, new this year, will take place a few days later.