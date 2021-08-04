Former Hawkeye could win bronze in Olympic freestyle wrestling

TOKYO, Japan — Editor's Note: The video above is from April 10, 2020. All times in this story are local.
One of Iowa's many Olympians has a chance to win bronze in Tokyo.
After losing his first match, 27-year-old Thomas Gilman beat Uzbekistan's Gulomjon Abdullaev Wednesday. Gilman outscored Abdullaev 11-1 in the wrestleback, or repechage.
Gilman lost his first match against Russia's Zavur Uguev by one point on Tuesday.
The first-time Olympian will face Iran's Reza Atrinagharchi Thursday. It will be his chance to win one of the two bronze medals awarded following Olympic wrestling.
Gilman is a Council Bluffs native and University of Iowa graduate. As a Hawkeye, he went 107-12 overall and won the Big Ten championship his senior year.
Gilman won a silver medal at the 2017 World Championship, but this is his first Olympics. He is competing in the 57 kg weight class.
Catch up on Olympics coverage by subscribing to Local 5's YouTube channel