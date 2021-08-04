Former Hawkeye could win bronze in Olympic freestyle wrestling

After losing his first match on Tuesday, Thomas Gilman beat his second opponent from Uzbekistan on Wednesday.

TOKYO, Japan — Editor's Note: The video above is from April 10, 2020. All times in this story are local.

One of Iowa's many Olympians has a chance to win bronze in Tokyo.

After losing his first match, 27-year-old Thomas Gilman beat Uzbekistan's Gulomjon Abdullaev Wednesday. Gilman outscored Abdullaev 11-1 in the wrestleback, or repechage.

Gilman lost his first match against Russia's Zavur Uguev by one point on Tuesday.

The first-time Olympian will face Iran's Reza Atrinagharchi Thursday. It will be his chance to win one of the two bronze medals awarded following Olympic wrestling.

Gilman is a Council Bluffs native and University of Iowa graduate. As a Hawkeye, he went 107-12 overall and won the Big Ten championship his senior year.

Gilman won a silver medal at the 2017 World Championship, but this is his first Olympics. He is competing in the 57 kg weight class.