Bor finishes 6th in steeplechase heat in Tokyo, misses qualifying for final

TOKYO, Japan — Iowa State University graduate Hillary Bor finished sixth in his Tokyo Olympics men's 3,000-meter steeplechase preliminary heat Friday morning, failing to qualify for the race's final round.

The 31-year-old Bor posted a prelim time of 8:19.80, about two-and-a-half seconds slower than the needed time. The top three runners from each of the three heats automatically qualified for the finals, followed by the next six fastest athletes.

Bor is one of four current or former Cyclone athletes competing in Tokyo, joining Bridget Carleton (Canada, women's basketball), Candelaria Herrara (Argentina, women's volleyball) and Ariana Orrego (Peru, women's gymnastics).

Men's 3,000-Meter Steeplechase Final Qualifiers (Listed in order of preliminary heat time, asterisk marks automatic heat qualifier):

Lamecha Girma, Ethiopia — 8:09.83* Ryuji Miura, Japan — 8:09.92* Benjamin Kigen, Kenya — 8:10.80* Abraham Kibiwot, Kenya — 8:12.25* Getnet Wale, Ethiopia — 8:12.55* Ahmed Abdelwahed, Italy — 8:12.71* Matthew Hughes, Canada — 8:13.56 Ala Zoghlami, Italy — 8:14.06 Yemane Haileselassie, Eritrea — 8:14.63 Mohamed Tindouft, Morocco — 8:15.91 John Gay, Canada — 8:16.99 Bernard Keter, United States — 8:17.31 Soufiane El Bakkali, Morocco — 8:19.00* Topi Raitanen, Finland — 8:19.17* Alexis Phelut, France — 8:19.36*

Keter advances with a q (and PR!) time of 8:17.31, placing 12th.



Bor (8:19.80) and Ferlic take (8:20.23) 19th and 21st, respectively. 🇺🇸 — USATF (@usatf) July 30, 2021