Iowa native Karissa Schweizer qualifies for 5,000-meter finals

Urbandale native and Dowling Catholic High School graduate Karissa Schweizer qualified for the Olympic finals in the 5,000-meter race Friday.
Schweizer finished in seventh place in her heat with a time of 14:51.34. That time was also good for seventh in the overall qualifying times.
The women's 5,000-meter final is Monday at 7:40 a.m. CT.
Schweizer will also run in the 10,000-meter final, which is Saturday, Aug. 7 at 5:45 a.m. CT.
Schweizer was the 5,000-meter champion at the 2018 Drake Relays and won multiple NCAA championship titles at the University of Missouri.
The Drake Relays are hosting a watch party for the 10,000-meter final in downtown Des Moines.