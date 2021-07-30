Iowa native Karissa Schweizer qualifies for 5,000-meter finals

Schweizer is an Urbandale native, Dowling Catholic High School graduate and Drake Relays champion.

Urbandale native and Dowling Catholic High School graduate Karissa Schweizer qualified for the Olympic finals in the 5,000-meter race Friday.

Schweizer finished in seventh place in her heat with a time of 14:51.34. That time was also good for seventh in the overall qualifying times.

The women's 5,000-meter final is Monday at 7:40 a.m. CT.

Schweizer will also run in the 10,000-meter final, which is Saturday, Aug. 7 at 5:45 a.m. CT.

Schweizer was the 5,000-meter champion at the 2018 Drake Relays and won multiple NCAA championship titles at the University of Missouri.

The Drake Relays are hosting a watch party for the 10,000-meter final in downtown Des Moines.

BIG Q for #TrackFieldTrials21 winner @elisecranny13, running a season's best 14:56.14 to advance. @KarissaSchweiz4 makes it in on time, finishing in 14:51.34.



Schneider finishes just outside the top 15 in 15:00.07. — USATF (@usatf) July 30, 2021