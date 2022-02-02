US advances to men's hockey quarterfinals, former Iowa Wild Steven Kampfer is 'Player of the Game'

DES MOINES, Iowa — The U.S. defeated Germany 3-2 to win Group A in men's hockey Sunday at the Beijing Olympics, and will play in the quarterfinals at 10:10 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Canada beat China 5-0, but the two will face each other again Tuesday at 7:10 a.m. CT for a spot in the quarterfinals.
Get a closer look at how players with Iowa ties performed in their final group play games.
Kampfer played for the Iowa Wild during the 2013-14 season, tallying six goals and 20 assists in 69 games. He also played for the Sioux City Muskateers from 2004-06 and was named the Muskateers' top rookie his first year.
Kampfer was named Player of the Game in the team's win over Germany.
- Goals: 1
- Points: 1
- Shots on Goal: 3
- +/-: -1
- Total Ice Time: 23:01
- Shifts: 30
- Average Time on Ice/Shift: 0:46
Staal played in the National Hockey League for 17 seasons, but did not sign with a team for the 2021-22 season. He joined the Iowa Wild in January to get back on the ice ahead of the Olympics.
He even scored the game-winning goal at Wells Fargo Arena on Jan. 15.
- Shots on Goal: 3
- Total Ice Time: 18:24
- Shifts: 21
- Average Time on Ice/Shift: 0:52
Smith played for the Cedar Rapids Roughriders from 2017-19. In the 2018-19 season, he led the team with 53 points (18 goals, 35 assists) in 59 games.
- Goals: 1
- Points: 1
- Penalty Minutes: 2
- Shots on Goal: 3
- +/-: +1
- Total Ice Time: 8:48
- Shifts: 14
- Average Time on Ice/Shift: 0:37
Miele played with the Cedar Rapids Roughriders during the 2005-06 season and part of the 2006-07 season. He totaled 17 goals and 25 assists in 65 games with the Roughriders.
Miele was named team captain going into Beijing.
- Assists: 1
- Points: 1
- Shots on Goal: 2
- Total Ice Time: 17:58
- Shifts: 26
- Average Time on Ice/Shift: 0:41
Hentges played for the Des Moines Buccaneers during the 2017-18 season. During that time, Hentges racked up four goals and eight assists in 16 games.
- Shots on Goal: 1
- +/-: +1
- Total Ice Time: 7:13
- Shifts: 13
- Average Time on Ice/Shift: 0:33
McLaughlin played for the Cedar Rapids Roughriders from 2016-18. He tallied 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) in 81 games and was team captain his second season.
- Did not play
