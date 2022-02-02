US advances to men's hockey quarterfinals, former Iowa Wild Steven Kampfer is 'Player of the Game'

From the Cedar Rapids Roughriders to the Iowa Wild, there are Iowa connections all over the ice at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The U.S. defeated Germany 3-2 to win Group A in men's hockey Sunday at the Beijing Olympics, and will play in the quarterfinals at 10:10 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Get a closer look at how players with Iowa ties performed in their final group play games.

Kampfer played for the Iowa Wild during the 2013-14 season, tallying six goals and 20 assists in 69 games. He also played for the Sioux City Muskateers from 2004-06 and was named the Muskateers' top rookie his first year.

Kampfer was named Player of the Game in the team's win over Germany.

Goals: 1

Points: 1

Shots on Goal: 3

+/-: -1

Total Ice Time: 23:01

Shifts: 30

Average Time on Ice/Shift: 0:46

Staal played in the National Hockey League for 17 seasons, but did not sign with a team for the 2021-22 season. He joined the Iowa Wild in January to get back on the ice ahead of the Olympics.

He even scored the game-winning goal at Wells Fargo Arena on Jan. 15.

Shots on Goal: 3

Total Ice Time: 18:24

Shifts: 21

Average Time on Ice/Shift: 0:52

Smith played for the Cedar Rapids Roughriders from 2017-19. In the 2018-19 season, he led the team with 53 points (18 goals, 35 assists) in 59 games.

Goals: 1

Points: 1

Penalty Minutes: 2

Shots on Goal: 3

+/-: +1

Total Ice Time: 8:48

Shifts: 14

Average Time on Ice/Shift: 0:37



Miele played with the Cedar Rapids Roughriders during the 2005-06 season and part of the 2006-07 season. He totaled 17 goals and 25 assists in 65 games with the Roughriders.

Miele was named team captain going into Beijing.

Assists: 1

Points: 1

Shots on Goal: 2

Total Ice Time: 17:58

Shifts: 26

Average Time on Ice/Shift: 0:41

Hentges played for the Des Moines Buccaneers during the 2017-18 season. During that time, Hentges racked up four goals and eight assists in 16 games.

Shots on Goal: 1

+/-: +1

Total Ice Time: 7:13

Shifts: 13

Average Time on Ice/Shift: 0:33

McLaughlin played for the Cedar Rapids Roughriders from 2016-18. He tallied 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) in 81 games and was team captain his second season.

Did not play