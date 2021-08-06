USA's Steveson scores late to win wrestling gold

Team U.S.A.'s Gable Steveson secured the gold in the men’s freestyle 125 kg class with a last-second win over Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili.

TOKYO, Japan — Team U.S.A.'s Gable Steveson scored on a spin-behind takedown with 10 seconds remaining, then another with less than a second remaining to win the men’s freestyle 125-kilogram class final 10-8 over Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili for the gold medal.

Steveson previously defeated Aiaal Lazarev of Kyrgyzstan 10-0, and Taha Akgul of Turkey, 8-0. Those victories were followed by a 5-0 win over Lkhagvagerel Munkhtur of Mongolia in the semifinals Thursday.

Steveson isn’t ready to look ahead yet, saying he’s “living in my moment.” He said he’ll return home to Minnesota and decompress before making decisions.