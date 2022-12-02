Andy Miele, who began junior hockey career in Iowa, tallies goal and assist in 4-2 Team USA win over Canada

Team USA captain Andy Miele, who played for the Cedar Rapids Roughriders in the mid-to-late 2000s, scored a goal and had an assist in the 4-2 win.

BEIJING, China — Friday night — Saturday afternoon in Bejing — brought another clash between Canada and the U.S. in men's hockey, with Team USA prevailing in preliminary group play 4-2.

It was the first time in 12 years the U.S. men's team had defeated Canada.

Canada is ranked No. 1 in the world and the U.S. No. 5, according to the International Ice Hockey Federation World Rankings.

Both teams saw significant contributions from players with connections to Iowa. Learn more about their most recent performances below.

Miele played with the Cedar Rapids Roughriders during the 2005-06 season and part of the 2006-07 season. He totaled 17 goals and 25 assists in 65 games with the Roughriders.

Goals: 1

Assists: 1

Points: 2

Penalty Minutes:

Shots on Goal: 1

+/-: +2

Total Ice Time: 13:09

Shifts: 23

Average Time on Ice/Shift: 0:34

Staal played in the National Hockey League for 17 seasons, but did not sign with a team for the 2021-22 season. He joined the Iowa Wild in January to get back on the ice ahead of the Olympics.

He even scored the game-winning goal at Wells Fargo Arena on Jan. 15.

Assists: 1

Points: 1

Penalty Minutes: 4

Shots on Goal: 3

Total Ice Time: 17:20

Shifts: 26

Average Time on Ice/Shift: 0:40

Team Canada men's hockey schedule: Sunday, Feb. 13 at 7:10 a.m. CT vs. China (preliminary round)

Smith played for the Cedar Rapids Roughriders from 2017-19. In the 2018-19 season, he led the team with 53 points (18 goals, 35 assists) in 59 games.

Shots on Goal: 1

Total Ice Time: 10:42

Shifts: 16

Average Time on Ice/Shift: 0:40

Team USA men's hockey schedule: Sunday, Feb. 13 at 7:10 a.m. CT vs. Germany (preliminary round)

Kampfer played for the Iowa Wild during the 2013-14 season, tallying six goals and 20 assists in 69 games. He also played for the Sioux City Muskateers from 2004-06 and was named the Muskateers' top rookie his first year.

Assists: 1

Points: 1

Penalty Minutes: 2

+/-: +1

Total Ice Time: 19:40

Shifts: 34

Average Time on Ice/Shift: 0:34

McLaughlin played for the Cedar Rapids Roughriders from 2016-18. He tallied 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) in 81 games and was team captain his second season.

Total Ice Time: 3:38

Shifts: 6

Average Time on Ice/Shift: 0:36

Hentges played for the Des Moines Buccaneers during the 2017-18 season. During that time, Hentges racked up four goals and eight assists in 16 games.

Did not play