Kenny Bednarek runs personal best, wins silver in men's 200-meter final

Kenny Bednarek, who attended Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, won the silver medal in Wednesday's 200-meter men's final at the Tokyo Olympics.
Bednarek finished with a personal best of 19.68, just behind Canada's Andre De Grasse, who set a national record at 19.62 seconds.
Another American, Noah Lyles, took home bronze.
Bednarek finished second in his 200-meter semifinal heat Tuesday evening in Tokyo with a time of 19.83 to qualify for Wednesday's final.
He was born in Tulsa, Okla. and then moved to Rice Lake, Wis. before attending Indian Hills CC.
