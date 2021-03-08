Kenny Bednarek runs personal best, wins silver in men's 200-meter final

Bednarek, who attended Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, took home a silver medal Wednesday's final.

Bednarek finished with a personal best of 19.68, just behind Canada's Andre De Grasse, who set a national record at 19.62 seconds.

Another American, Noah Lyles, took home bronze.

WOW. @KennyBednarek and @LylesNoah win 🥈 and 🥉 in the #Tokyo2020 Men's 200m!



Bednarek runs a personal best 19.68, followed by Lyles equaling his season's best in 19.74, and HIGH SCHOOLER @ErriyonK placing just outside the top 3 in 19.93! #TeamUSATF pic.twitter.com/MoSrymx4Yi — USATF (@usatf) August 4, 2021

Bednarek finished second in his 200-meter semifinal heat Tuesday evening in Tokyo with a time of 19.83 to qualify for Wednesday's final.

He was born in Tulsa, Okla. and then moved to Rice Lake, Wis. before attending Indian Hills CC.

