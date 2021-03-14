Ames residents make final push to expand access at Ada Hayden Lake

Community leaders are fundraising to install a kayak and canoe dock that would be accessible to people with mobility issues.

AMES, Iowa — The Ames Park and Recreation budget for the 2021 next fiscal year, which starts in July, is just over $1.5 million. A part of that is set aside to make Ada Hayden Lake more accessible to visitors with mobility issues. But according to the city, it means community will have to chip in.

That's something David Denhaan is happy to help with.

"Getting in and out of the kayak is one of them most nerve-racking parts for a lot of people," said Denhaan, an Ames resident who's taken his kayak all over the country. He knows firsthand how much a dock accessible to those with mobility issues can help.

"It stabilizes the kayak. It offers those hand grasping points to help you lift you body out," he said.

Rick Dietz is a fellow paddler and is leading the efforts to raise the $35,000 the community has to come up with in order to move the project forward.

According to budget documents from the Ames Park and Recreation Commission, the dock will cost a total of $85,000 to purchase and install. The city is committing $50,000 to the project.

"I wish we could fund everything with sales tax dollars, but we're not a huge city and we don't have a huge tax base so we have to prioritize," said Sarah Cady, chair of the Ames Park and Recreation Commission.

The community is within $10,000 of their goal.

"We're hoping that it will be individuals in the community, in the area that will see this is great project and will want to contribute," said Cindy Barrowcliff, who is a part of the Outdoor Alliance of Story County.

To help in the efforts, Dietz is donating a wooden canoe that he built by hand almost two decades ago to a raffle that will help raise money for the dock.