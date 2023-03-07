How to stay safe on the lake this Fourth of July

The holiday week brings lots of boating traffic to the lakes, which can cause accidents.

POLK CITY, Iowa — The week of Independence Day is a popular time of the year to take the boats out on the lakes, bringing lots of traffic.

Officials are working to get the word out about this busy and crowded time on the lake.

"Make sure and have patience at the boat ramps, there are going to be a lot of trailers backing in," said Officer Nate Anderson with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Now that more boats are on the lakes, this comes with more accidents.

"People are drinking too much, boats will crash into each other, injuries, people falling off the boat, they didn't have a life vest on. So those are things you really want to avoid this July 4th weekend," said Diogenes Ayala, Madison County Emergency Management Director.

One way the DNR is combatting accidents is through Operation Dry Water. The agency will have increased patrols, checkpoints and breath tests across the lakes statewide.

"It is really important. Without that kind of enforcement we could have a lot more accidents out there on lakes," Ayala added.

If you find yourself in an emergency, there are steps you should take.

"Make sure you are out of that danger zone and then wait for help. That's the most important thing, that's why life vests are important," Ayala said. "If your boat is having a problem and you are sinking, a life vest is really important for you. Again, make sure that everyone that is in that vessel has that life vest."