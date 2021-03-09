RAGBRAI readying for The Great Iowa Fall Ride

CUMMING, Iowa — RAGBRAI is something plenty of Iowans love to take part in, but it only comes around once a year.
Organizers are putting together the Great Iowa Fall Ride on Oct. 10. The 37-mile loop will take riders from Cumming to Easter Lake and back.
"Again, this is hopefully just the beginning of some more rides that RAGBRAI is going to be doing inside the State of Iowa," RAGBRAI Director Dieter Drake said. "Iowa, as you know, it's just a great resource, has a bunch of resources for bicycling in the state. So we're going to capitalize on that and again, it's just the start. We're hoping to do some more events next year."
You can click here to sign up for the ride. The cost is $60 and you get access to drink specials, a concert and ride memorabilia.
