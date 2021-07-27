App connecting homeowners to lawn care professionals launches this week in Des Moines

The Nashville-based company GreenPal is launching its app this week for Des Moines residents.

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Uber, but for your lawn. That's what people are calling GreenPal, an app connecting homeowners with lawn care professionals.

So, how does it work?

Homeowners list their lawns with service dates and care needs on the app. Then, lawn care professionals can bid on the homeowner's property based on Google Street and aerial images.

"All of those bids go to the homeowner. The homeowner can then see the vendor's ratings, reviews and price and then pick who they want to work with based on those criteria," said Gene Cabellero, co-founder of GreenPal.

Once the service has been completed, the vendor will send a time-stamped picture of their work to the owner.

The exact costs aren't set for the Des Moines area yet, but the standard quarter-to-half-acre property costs around $30-40.

Greenpal has already launched in 250 markets across the country.