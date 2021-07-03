Iowa's warmer weather brings signs of normalcy

With safety protocols still in place, a Norwalk golf course reopens and the Iowa Brewery Running Series returns for a second year.

DES MOINES, Iowa — After a February with below-average temps, Iowans were eager to get outdoors to enjoy the warmer weather.

The Legacy Golf Club in Norwalk opened on Sunday for the first time in 2021.

Trevis Manning, general manager at the golf course said that people were so excited to break out the clubs, tee times sold out in under 30 minutes.

"Everyone is just happy to be outside, Obviously, the condition of the course is not how we would love to have it right now, but everyone understands that. They're just happy to be out here, Yesterday, there was some snow in the number 10 fairway that prevented some people where they hit it. But, overall, people are just happy to be outside," said Manning.

The golf course still requires golfers to wear masks in the club house. Manning also said that golf carts are wiped down between users.

Meanwhile, in downtown Des Moines, Iowans enjoyed the weather by running for beer.

The event was part of of the Iowa Brewery Running Series. Over 20 states across the country participate in similar series.

On Sunday, runners started at Court Avenue Restaurant and Brewing Company. They ran about a half a mile to 1717 Brewing, grabbed a beer, and ran back.

Participants told Local 5 it's a great motivator to get out and moving.

"It's a great time, great community. The people have been taking care of me every time I've been coming out here. It's great having a beer at the end of the run. That's the best little carrot you can have," said Adam Pedersen, a Jefferson resident participating the run.