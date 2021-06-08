Bike trail connecting Woodward to Perry will complete continuous 118-mile loop around central Iowa

Cyclists who Local 5's Lakyn McGee spoke with said they're excited about the connection.

WOODWARD, Iowa — The Dallas County Conservation Board is working to connect a nine-mile bike trail between Perry and Woodward that would eventually complete a 118-mile loop of central Iowa trails.

“I’m retired. So I ride three, four times a week," said Les Page, who biked from Ankeny to Woodward.

Page said he would like a connection to Perry, and he isn't alone.

“Usually, we can only go so far, and then we have to come back," explained Michelle Hobson. "So, to put them together would be awesome.”

The Whistlin Donkey, a restaurant and bar, is located right off the High Trestle Trail where the connection will happen.

General Manager Stacey Campbell Lyddn said the restaurant is short-staffed due to COVID-19 and thinks the connection will bring more customers and new hires.

“I live in Perry, so I know a lot of the cyclists would love to come over here from Perry," said Campbell Lyddn. "They do want to see the Trestle lit up at night. They want to experience that without having to get in their car and drive over here.”

The trail has been under construction since 2015.