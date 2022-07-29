Pac-12 commissioner takes direct shot at Big 12 commissioner's 'open for business' comment

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said the league was "open for business" when addressing the potential of adding prospecting teams.

LOS ANGELES — Incoming Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark needed to make a splash in his introductory press conference at Big 12 Media Days in early July, and he did just that when asked about conference realignment.

Yormark was asked about the prospect of adding teams from other conferences, specifically the Pac-12, and the former Roc Nation executive and CEO of the Brooklyn Nets said the league was "open for business."

Well, it seems like the leader of the Pac-12 was listening, and he took a direct shot at Yormark during Pac-12 Media Days, which started on Friday.

"We haven’t decided if we’re going shopping there yet or not," said Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff.

Kliavkoff takes a direct shot at the Big 12 and Brett Yorkmark's "open for business" comment. Kliavkoff says of the Big 12: "We haven’t decided if we’re going shopping there yet or not." — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 29, 2022

Conference realignment is at the forefront of every commissioners' minds, especially with the high-profile departures of UT and OU from the Big 12 to the SEC and USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 to the Big Ten.

Kliavkoff didn't mince his Big 12 dig with the business reference, either. It continued to get even more spicy.

Pete Thamel, a college writer for ESPN, reported from Pac-12 Media Days that Kliavkoff described Yormark's comments as "grenades lobbed in from every corner of the Big 12 trying destabilize our conference."

"I get it. I get why they are scared. I get why they are trying to destabilize us," Kliavkoff added, according to Thamel.

Kliavkoff said he's spent four weeks trying to defend the Pac-12 from "grenades lobbed in from every corner of the Big 12 trying destabilize our conference." He adds: "I get it. I get why they are scared. I get why they are trying to destabilize us." Things getting spicy here. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 29, 2022

Like Yormark, Kliavkoff said the Pac-12 was “actively exploring expansion opportunities” for expansion. Seems like the Pac-12 is open for business, too.

Who will be the better salesman? Looks like we'll have to wait and find out.