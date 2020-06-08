What to know about Iowa home games this season

The Hawkeyes have a plan for ticketing and parking at Kinnick Stadium this fall.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Games at Kinnick Stadium will look a bit different in 2020 as Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta explained in a letter to Hawkeye fans.

For Hawkeye home games, tickets will be sold as single-game tickets and not as a season ticket. Barta explained this allows Iowa to increase or decrease capacity in the stadium as the season goes on. Pricing has not be announced yet but they will be priced by section and game.

Main stand and premium seating will follow six-foot social distancing guidelines, and capacity will be reduced to 10-15,000 seats per game.

Fans must wear masks and can select tickets in groups of two or four with groups being socially distanced throughout Kinnick Stadium.

Additionally, all tickets and parking passes will be mobile. Students will have access to single game tickets in the student section but capacity will be limited and Iowa is still finalizing distribution plans.

Parking lots will be at 50 percent capacity.

There will not be season tickets or season parking, but folks who already purchased season tickets can roll them over to 2021 and don't need to take further action unless they want a refund, according to Barta.

