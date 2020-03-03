This MLB pitcher loves reading so much so that he's taken it as a personal mission to help kids and adults read more.

WASHINGTON — Sean Doolittle is an extremely good pitcher. ... Like really really good.

But even though he can throw a fastball in the mid-90s and has been a clutch part of the Nationals pitching staff as a reliever and closer since 2017, the 33-year-old loves reading; so much so that he's taken it as a personal mission to help kids and adults read more.

If you peruse his social media pages, you see how much the man loves reading.

Recently, Doolittle even teamed up with United Through Reading to help children in the military become more exposed to books and reading. He even attended a Yellow Ribbon event en February to help further the cause.

His love for reading is something that even follows Doolittle to Spring Training. According to his Twitter page, he is working through books like Mazes of Power by Juliette Wade, Upright Women Wanted by Sarah Gailey, and Parable Of The Sower by Damian Duffy and John Jennings.

And if his love for reading and helping organizations support reading isn't enough, he's even used his social media outlets to help kids find books that they would love. This includes asking his followers if they know of a good book for pre-teens and young adults, to help out a Nationals fan that he ran across in January.

Whether you like sports, books or Star Wars — which you'll find out quickly Doolittle is a fan of — you can't help but admire how a professional athlete is using social media and his audience to educate and help others.