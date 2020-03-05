Report: Cowboys signing ex-Bengals QB Andy Dalton to one-year deal

Dalton was released last week after the Bengals drafted Heisman winner Joe Burrow.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys are signing former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year contract to back up Dak Prescott, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The deal reportedly is worth up to $7 million and includes a $3 million guarantee.

The Bengals released Dalton last week to clear the way for top draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

Dalton set several Bengals passing records in his nine seasons and led the Bengals to a club-record five straight playoff berths, but Cincinnati lost in the first round every time.

Coach Zac Taylor benched Dalton for three games last season, an indication his time in Cincinnati was finished.